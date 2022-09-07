Fiji 7s in high spirit

[File Photo]

The Fiji 7s team is in high spirit as they anticipate the challenge ahead with a few days remaining until the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

First up for the national side is either Wales or Korea and head coach Ben Gollings says they should be ready for them.

He says they have an idea of how Wales plays but they have will have to do their analysis on Korea.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ll pose a threat they always seem to raise their game against us so, we have to be watchful of that. Korea is a team that wouldn’t be able to analyze a huge amount as we have not seen them play but, having known them in the past, they’re a good side and ultimately we have to be ready and prepared for them.”

Gollings adds getting their mentality right is important as every game is a cup final given that the tournament format sees a direct knock-out.

Meanwhile, Sireli Maqala will miss the World Cup due to visa issues but Gollings is confident his absence will not impact the team.

Fiji faces Wales or Korea on Saturday at 4.05 am.