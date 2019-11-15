Exciting times ahead for women’s rugby says Gadolo

The Fiji Rugby Union coaching staff are looking forward to spending more time with the women rugby players.

Most of the FRU coaches are men and spend most of the time with the Flying Fijians, Fiji 7s, Fiji Drua, national under 20’s and Fijian Latui.

But that will change now since the first women’s academy is up and running.

Fiji Rugby Elite Player Pathway Manager Viliame Gadolo says there are exciting times ahead for women’s rugby in the country.

“Most of our staff are so used to working with men but it’s very exciting for most of them now to work with women putting in this first lot of women in a controlled environment”.

30 players are in the women’s academy with 23 elites and seven apprentices.