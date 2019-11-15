Eastern Saints ready for Koroturaga final

The Eastern Saints have been making headlines all season and made it to the Digicel Koroturaga final by creating major upsets.

The Seremaia Bai coached side is set to face Freshet Navy White in the final at Albert Park tomorrow.

Eastern Saints Captain Apenisa Belolevu says making to the final in their first year in the Suva Rugby Union competition is quite an achievement.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it was a team effort that got them this far.

“We wouldn’t know that we would reach this far and I would like to thank the boys for their effort from the starting of the journey up till today. Some of the challenges were the financial challenges and going up in Koroturaga championship and during training.”

Eastern Saints will meet Freshet Navy White in the Koroturaga final at Albert Park tomorrow at 1.30pm, while in the Escott Shield final Police Blue will face Freshet Navy Blue at 4pm.