Dominion Brothers out to grab chance

The Dominion Brothers team will not waste any chance as they head into the final preparations for the Super 7s Series to be played this weekend.

The side is one of the two invitational teams that will feature in the first ever series.

First five-eight Saki Siqila says being given a chance to play in the tournament will not be taken lightly.

“The main aim is to reach the top four of the Super Series and we’ll see it from there if it goes to the main cup final, we’ll be glad to reach there”

Siqila says they have tough teams in their pool like Uluinakau Babas, Army and Nawaka, but they are not backing down from any challenge.

“We’ll just take one team at a time and counting all the games as a final, so going into our pool games, first game is against army and all of these teams and we’ll be seeing all the teams as top guns”

The side will play its first match against Army at 9am on Friday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.