Daniel Carter announces retirement

All Blacks great Daniel Carter has officially announced his retirement from professional rugby.

Making the announcement on social media, Carter says it’s sad to leave the sport he’s played for 32 years but the timing is right.

He says the sport has shaped him into the person he is today and has thanked everyone who was part of his journey.

Article continues after advertisement

Carter made his debut for Canterbury in 2002.

He went on to make 141 appearances for the Crusaders, scoring more than 1700 points.

He stamped his mark in the global rugby arena when he joined the All Blacks particularly his 2005 performance against the British and Irish Lions.

Carter finally won a Rugby World Cup final in 2015 after which he headed to France and Japan.

He returned to New Zealand last year and joined the Blues, but failed to make the field due to injury.