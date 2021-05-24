Cotter supports Baber and coaching panel

Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter has shown his full support for the coaching panel that will guide the Flying Fijians in the Northern Tour next month.

Due to the travel restrictions in place and the process of quarantine in countries, the head coach is not able to lead the team in the Northern Tour.

Outgoing Fiji 7s coach, Gareth Baber has been called to step in with a coaching panel based in the northern hemisphere.

Cotter says Fiji Rugby has selected a strong group of people and he is constantly in touch with the panel assisting them from New Zealand.

“We are constantly meeting each other on zoom calls, exchanging information on what we were doing, our themes in set pieces and line-outs and other points that need to be driven to make this team better with the players we have selected”.

Cotter says so far they have been in exchange of ideas, videos of past training sessions and every resource has been provided to the coaching panel to help guide them.

Cotter believes the players will play a vital role in assisting the coaches to formulate a competitive team for the three test matches against Spain, Wales and Georgia.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor reiterates that coach Cotter remains the Head Coach of Flying Fijians and that he and his set of assistant coaches based in New Zealand had full involvement in selecting the squad and assisted in the selecting support staff for the tour.

The team assembles on the 31st of this month to start their preparations, they then face Spain on the 7th of November in Madrid.

The Flying Fijians will travel to Wales and will face the Dragons on the 15th of November before wrapping up the Northern Hemisphere tour against Georgia five days later.

The venue and time is yet to be confirmed.