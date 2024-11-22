Byrne names strong side for Ireland clash

The Flying Fijians coaching team has named a strong lineup to face Ireland this weekend.

Eroni Mawi, co-captain Tevita Ikanivere, and Luke Tagi form the front row, with Mesake Vocevoce and Temo Mayanavanua locking the scrum.

The loose forward trio includes Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Salawa, and Elia Canakaivata, bringing a mix of power and agility.

Article continues after advertisement

Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz will take charge of the game, while Josua Tuisova and Waisea Nayacalevu form a dynamic midfield combination.

Jiuta Wainiqolo and Ponipate Loganimasi will light up the wings, with Vuate Karawalevu starting at fullback.

The Flying Fijians will face Ireland at 3.10 am this Sunday.