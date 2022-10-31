Being a Drua was not in Canakaivata's book

Elia Canakaivata. [Source: Fijian Drua]

Fiji 7s star Elia Canakaivata was ready to hang his boots two years ago after losing his dad and brother to a road accident.

Now the Melrose Cup winner is on to his next assignment, signing with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, a move he never saw coming.

Canakaivata says this is an achievement he will never be able to celebrate with his two biggest supporters.

“They were always there in all my games, cheering for me from the stands. Now, I know their place on the stands is empty. It was really hard for me to deal with it at first but I knew I had to move on but I still remember them in my prayers until this day.”

The former Suva rugby player says he had a mentality shift following the loss of his loved ones but thanks to his mum’s encouragement, he was able to live the dream he shared with his late dad and brother.

Canakaivata joined the Drua two weeks ago along with Emosi Tuqiri and Michael Naitokani.