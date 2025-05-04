Baselala has that golden touch: Jackson

20-year-old Phillip Baselala

Fijian Drua’s thrilling 36-33 win over the Queensland Reds yesterday may have been a team effort, but 20-year-old Phillip Baselala’s impact off the bench was a standout.

The young halfback was injected in the second half and immediately added tempo and control to the game, helping spark the Drua’s late surge.

Head coach Glen Jackson praised Baselala’s development and composure under pressure.

“He’s still a baby — we are still developing him. But as you can see in that second half, he’s got a golden touch. He worked hard to be here today and deserved his chance. Came in and made a difference as well.”

With his calm decision-making and quick delivery, Baselala is proving he can thrive on the big stage.

The Fijian Drua will host the Blues next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, hoping to get only their fourth win of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

You can watch their match LIVE on FBC Sports at 7.05 pm.

