100% game plan execution for Wallaroos

The Wallaroos might have come out on top against Fijiana XV, but their captain, Siokapesi Palu, believes it all came down to a strong mindset.

Palu shared her thoughts after the Wallaroos’ dominant performance yesterday, where they secured a commanding 43-7 win against the Fijiana side at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

“It’s a mindset game. We know Fiji is very physical. Their team is spontaneous, so we tried to get the first punch. Once we started to make some points, the confidence started to grow.”

Palu revealed that the Wallaroos’ game plan centered on playing at a high tempo, and they executed that strategy effectively.

Meanwhile, Fijiana XV coach Ioan Cunningham acknowledged the effort and courage his team displayed on the field.

However, Cunningham also pointed out that despite some strong defensive moments, there’s still a learning curve ahead for his players, and plenty of room to refine their game plan.

