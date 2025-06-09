Turuva focused on Tigers future amid PNG NRL excitement

[file photo]

Fiji Bati vice-captain Sunia Turuva says while the prospect of joining the new Papua New Guinea–based NRL team in 2028 is exciting, his focus remains firmly with the Wests Tigers.

When asked if he would consider a move to the PNG Chiefs once the team enters the competition, Turuva said he’s keeping an open mind but is committed to his current club for now.

“See where that lies, brother. See what happens with the Tigers,” he said. “For now, I’m happy with the Tigers at the moment, still got a couple more years. Whatever happens then, 2028.”

The 2023 NRL Rookie of the Year and key Bati playmaker has been one of the standout Pacific Island talents in recent years.

Despite growing excitement about the PNG franchise, Turuva says he is content where he is.

“I’m happy with where I’m at at the moment,” he added, signaling his loyalty to the Tigers while leaving the door open for future opportunities.

