Rugby League

Sivo double seals win for Eels

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 24, 2020 12:08 am

Fijian international Maika Sivo scored two tries as Parramatta Eels had to come from eight-point deficit to beat Wests Tigers 26-16 at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

Wests Tigers had a perfect start when Luciano Leilua scored in the third minute but Sivo levelled the scores to four-all six minutes later.

Tigers went back into the lead after a 13th minute David Nofoaluma try which was successfully converted by Moses Mbye for a 10-4 scoreline.

Article continues after advertisement

A penalty goal to Moses Mbye made it 12-4 but a rampaging 40-metre try to in-form Eels prop and former Fiji player Reagan Campbell-Gillard in the 22nd minute closed the gap to two.

Mitchell Moses levelled the scores with a penalty goal before the Tigers lost Michael Chee-Kam for the night when he was badly concussed trying to make a tackle on Shaun Lane.

A brilliant chip and chase try by Moses in the 33rd minute gave the Eels the lead at the break and a try to Lane off a Clint Gutherson grubber stretched it 22-12.

Sivo got his second for the night in the 64th minute to ensure the two points were in the bag for Brad Arthur’s men.

Tommy Talau scored a consolation try for Wests Tigers in the 79th minute.

[Source: NRL]

