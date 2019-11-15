Rugby League
Sivo double seals win for Eels
July 24, 2020 12:08 am
Fijian international Maika Sivo scored two tries as Parramatta Eels had to come from eight-point deficit to beat Wests Tigers 26-16 at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.
Wests Tigers had a perfect start when Luciano Leilua scored in the third minute but Sivo levelled the scores to four-all six minutes later.
Tigers went back into the lead after a 13th minute David Nofoaluma try which was successfully converted by Moses Mbye for a 10-4 scoreline.
That’s the 10th try this season for @DNofoaluma 👏#NRLEelsTigers 4-10 after 15 minutes.#TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/7RhejsdCHI
— NRL (@NRL) July 23, 2020
A penalty goal to Moses Mbye made it 12-4 but a rampaging 40-metre try to in-form Eels prop and former Fiji player Reagan Campbell-Gillard in the 22nd minute closed the gap to two.
RCG in space 🤩
A huge run from the big guy! #NRLEelsTigers #TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/sIxiohCk1E
— NRL (@NRL) July 23, 2020
Mitchell Moses levelled the scores with a penalty goal before the Tigers lost Michael Chee-Kam for the night when he was badly concussed trying to make a tackle on Shaun Lane.
A brilliant chip and chase try by Moses in the 33rd minute gave the Eels the lead at the break and a try to Lane off a Clint Gutherson grubber stretched it 22-12.
The chip and chase 👏
Welcome back Mitch Moses! #NRLEelsTigers #TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/yVGqYwJK4i
— NRL (@NRL) July 23, 2020
Sivo got his second for the night in the 64th minute to ensure the two points were in the bag for Brad Arthur’s men.
Sivo has a double! #NRLEelsTigers 26-12 with 15 minutes to go. #TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/6HlDrt5e0q
— NRL (@NRL) July 23, 2020
Kava time! #NRLEelsTigers pic.twitter.com/t523SVVvxz
— NRL (@NRL) July 23, 2020
Tommy Talau scored a consolation try for Wests Tigers in the 79th minute.
[Source: NRL]