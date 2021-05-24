Rugby League
Shaun Johnson out for season with torn hamstring
July 30, 2021 6:00 pm
[Source: TVNZ]
Shaun Johnson has played his last game for Cronulla Sharks after sustaining a hamstring injury which is seen as a season-ender.
The Warriors-bound halfback received the news earlier this week which has come as a terrible blow to the Sharks’ finals chances as they prepare to face Manly on Sunday.
It’s the second year in a row Johnson’s season has been cut short with a leg injury after he ruptured his Achilles tendon while the Sharks were in a battle to make finals in 2020.
Ironically, he also suffered last year’s injury in round 19.
