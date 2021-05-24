Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increase|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|Daily test positivity sits at a worrying percentage|ANZMAT helps manage Fiji’s health care system|Vaccine access made easy, no proof of negligence|UN staff to be evacuated from Fiji|More fines for non-compliance|New Tourism Fiji CEO ready for tough challenge|Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths|Over 120,000 Fijians fully vaccinated|RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Shaun Johnson out for season with torn hamstring

The Australian | @
July 30, 2021 6:00 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

Shaun Johnson has played his last game for Cronulla Sharks after sustaining a hamstring injury which is seen as a season-ender.

The Warriors-bound halfback received the news earlier this week which has come as a terrible blow to the Sharks’ finals chances as they prepare to face Manly on Sunday.

It’s the second year in a row Johnson’s season has been cut short with a leg injury after he ruptured his Achilles tendon while the Sharks were in a battle to make finals in 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Ironically, he also suffered last year’s injury in round 19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.