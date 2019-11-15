SBW's Toronto Wolfpack withdraw from Super League

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams will not play in the rest of the 2020 Super League season.

This is after the withdrawal of his Canada based club the Toronto Wolfpack from the 2020 Super League two weeks before its resumption due to “overwhelming financial challenges” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced by the club this morning and left the league’s governing body “very disappointed” after the Wolfpack had given assurances they would turn out as recently as last Thursday.

NRL clubs are believed to already have registered interest in securing the services of SBW should he be willing to entertain a move back to Australia, however significant hurdles loom as far as travel, isolation and salary cap implications.

Meanwhile, round 11 of the NRL kicks off on Thursday with the Eels taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meet the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters battling the Warriors at 5pm, the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm and the Raiders face the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Knights meet the Bulldogs at 4pm followed by the Panthers and Titans game 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers and Titans match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source:NRL.com]