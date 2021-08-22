Home

RLWC may be postponed

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 4, 2021 1:18 pm
[Source: Google]

The Rugby League World Cup is expected to be postponed.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the tournament would be postponed by 12 months until 2022.

An official announcement is expected to be made by RLWC 2021 organizers in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

The tournament which was set to run in the UK this October and November was forced to reschedule after Australia and New Zealand pulled out due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, the NRL made the point to World Cup organizers that if they did push the tournament back 12 months then they will absolutely attempt to be a part of it.

It is expected that the tournament will have to decide on a new timetable in 2022 to ensure they don’t clash with the FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18 next year.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bati announced its 41 members extended squad on Monday and players have been given until Friday to confirm their availability.

