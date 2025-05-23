Ravusese ready for tough challenge from Tonga U18

Fiji National Rugby League Under 18 rep Iliesa Ravusese says they look forward to a great but tough game tomorrow when they host the Tonga U18 Schoolboys.

The Naitasiri Secondary School forward says these two weeks have been tough, but have shaped them up to be the best version of themselves on the field.

Ravusese affirms that tomorrow there’s no other option but to win, not only for themselves but for the parents and all the supporters who have rallied behind them since day one, and some even traveling all the way from Vanualevu to be part of tomorrow’s game.

“I think it’s going to be a great game tomorrow. We look forward to getting the win, but whatever the result, we will always praise and thank God for this opportunity to represent the Junior Batibasaga squad.”

The Naivucini Naitasiri second rower says the team has constantly motivated each other to carry out their duties tomorrow to the best of their ability.

The 17-year-old draws inspiration from NRL player Viliame Kikau and hopes for the chance to one day join his academy in Australia.

The Junior Bati’s clash with Tonga at 10 am at Churchi Park in Lautoka.

This match is a curtain raiser to the Kaiviti Silktails versus West Tigers match, which airs LIVE on FBC Sports at 12 midday tomorrow.

