Rabbitohs players won't hold a grudge against Suaalii

Rabbitohs players won’t hold a grudge against “freak talent” Joseph Suaalii if he leaves to play rugby union.

NRL .com reports the teenage outside back, tied to South Sydney until the end of 2021, agreed to a rich three-year extension last month.

The contract cannot be registered until August 1st, when Suaalii turns 17, and there have since been reports that he was poised to sign with Rugby Australia on a lucrative three-year deal.

Rugby Australia responded with a statement that said a deal hadn’t been reached and the reported multimillion-dollar contract value was “fanciful”.

Round 11 of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Eels taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

Tomorrow, the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meet the Broncos at 9.55pm.

The Raiders face the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Roosters battles the Warriors at 5pm before the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Knights taking on the Bulldogs at 4pm and Panthers meet the Titans at 6.05pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]