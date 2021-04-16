Panthers claim seventh straight win

The Panthers claimed its seventh straight win last night defeating the Newcastle Knights 24-6 in their round seven NRL clash.

A disciplined 80 minutes from the Newcastle Knights slowed down the Panthers but that wasn’t enough to stop last year’s minor premiers.

A brilliant return from injury from fullback Dylan Edwards added another dimension to Penrith’s attack to guide the home side to another win.

Article continues after advertisement

Edwards ran for 269 metres, busted seven tackles and scored the 67th-minute try that cracked the Knights open after some resilient defense held an impressive Panthers attack at bay for long periods.

Nathan Cleary again controlled proceedings superbly with Jarome Luai a menace on the left edge, creating one try but causing headaches with nearly every touch.

Round seven continues tonight with the Titans facing the Rabbitohs at 8pm before Maika Sivo and the Eels battle the Broncos at 9.55pm.