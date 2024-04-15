Lomax's leaping helps Dragons hunt down Tigers

[Source: Reuters]

The Dragons have claimed an important win, getting over the top of the Tigers 24-12 in a fiery match at a sold-out Campbelltown Stadium.

The Dragons were on the board first after a penalty led to Zac Lomax try, with the visitors using their advantage to go right through the fast hands of Ben Hunt, Tyrell Sloan, Jack Bird and then out to Lomax to run along the sideline and go over and score. His attempt to convert hit the post and was waved away.

The Tigers first try came after an unsuccessful Captain’s Challenge from Ben Hunt, who had argued against a knock on ruling when to strip the ball, gave them the ball and their first proper opportunity to capitalise.

A strong run from fullback Jahream Bula set it up for Api Koroisau to hit big prop Stefano Utoikamanu short to crash over.

Scores were kept level after Koroisau’s conversion attempt also hit the upright and went across the face, with the Bunker called on to adjudicate a no goal after the touch judges flags did not agree.

However, he made no mistake in his next attempt, putting the Tigers in front 6-4 after a successful penalty goal.

Errors and ill-discipline plagued both sides and after a Koroisau kick went out on the full, the Dragons were able to re-take the lead.

Offloads were the order of the day for the Dragons and they paid off for them again in their next try when firstly Jack de Belin, then Matt Eisenhuth created some second phase play before Ben Hunt went into the line and threw the ball out to the right edge for Jack Bird to fly up, grab it and put it down to score.

This time, Lomax was successful with the conversion for a 10-6 lead.

The Tigers had their opportunities later in the half but could not covert and it was instead the Dragons who were able to get more points to close out the half.

A target for Hunt’s kicks all afternoon, the skipper put up a kick up for Lomax, who out jumped Bula and brought the ball down and unselfishly passed it to Kyle Flanagan to go in and score. Lomax then converted it for a 16-6 lead two minutes before halftime which they held.

In the second half, the Tigers had hoped they were on the board first when Charlie Staines finished a play out on their right, but a knock-on early in the play denied them first points of the half.

The Dragons instead got the opening points of the half when a David Klemmer tackle on Kyle Flanagan was put on report, with Lomax stepping up to kick the penalty goal to push the lead to 18-6.

Their next points came via a try to Jaydn Su’A, with the Dragons offloading causing the damage, before the former Maroons representative showed off some of his footwork to go in to score.

The Tigers breathed life into the hope of a fightback however in the final 10 minutes when they capitalised on a penalty, setting up a nice try to their left when Asu Kepaoa went over in his first appearance for 2024.

However, there were no more points to come for either side, with the Dragons claiming their third win of the season.