FSSRU prioritize child safety at Deans play-off in Labasa

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Vice Principal Savenaca Muamua says they have engaged local authorities to ensure a smooth transition for the Deans competition in Labasa tomorrow.

The games committee have been in talks with the Land Transport Authority, Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and officials from the Northern and FSSRU associations.

Muamua says they have enlisted the help of local authorities to manage traffic, ensure spectator safety and the security of players.

“This is so that we will minimize any sort of incident of accident from happening especially when there will be a lot of children travelling to and from the games venue. I also wish to reiterate on this being the first time the Under 18 will be here in Labasa.”

He adds that Northern schools eagerly look forward to hosting teams from the Southern and Eastern Divisions, and the excitement is evident.

A total of 10 matches will be played on Saturday, spread across Subrail Park and All Saints Secondary School grounds.

The u18 games between Marist Brothers High School vs Bua Central College at 1.30pm and All Saints Secondary vs Tailevu North College at 3pm will be LIVE on FBC Sports.