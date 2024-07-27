Ratu Navula tops West Zone

The Ratu Navula College U18 side has claimed the top spot of the Western Secondary School Rugby.

This is after they beat Cuvu College 18-6 in the final at Lawaqa Park today.

While both teams had already qualified for the Vodafone National Quarters, it was just a matter of placing.

At half time, Ratu Navula led 7-3.

Ratu Navula will now play MGM while Cuvu face RKS in the national quarterfinals.

In some other finals, in the U14 Ra High School beat Ratu Navula 13-10, U17 Ratu Navula beat Natabua High School 23-19 while the U16 Raluve Sigatoka Methodist beat Votualevu College 26-10.