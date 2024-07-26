Muamua calls out to fans

Fiji Secondary School’s Rugby Union vice president Savenaca Muamua is calling out to fans and supporters to come out in numbers to the Deans Trophy Northern Playoffs at Subrail Park in Labasa tomorrow.

He says fans have been slowly making their way to Labasa over the past few days throughout the week, and they are urging fans to quickly purchase their tickets before it sells out.

Meanwhile, after meeting with executives of FSSRU from the northern division along with the Land Transport and Fiji Police Force, Muamua says their main focus of the competition has been the welfare of the students and players.

“We have gone through discussions with Northern executives, we’ve got the LTA, the police, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and the Fiji Sports Council. These are the teams that makes up the games committee for the FSSRU every year. And through our plannings the most important thing we have discussed is the welfare of the travelling students and also the players who are in Vanua Levu to play rugby.”

In the first under-18 playoff, Vodafone Deans Trophy powerhouse Marist Brothers High School will be taking on Bua College at 1.30pm while All Saints Secondary School will be facing Tailevu North College at 3pm.