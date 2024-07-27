Ratu Wiliame participates in IOC summit

From left: French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne, President of the Republic of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra attend the "Sport for Sustainable Development" Summit at Carrousel du Louvre, Paris-France. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji recognizes the power of athletic endeavors to drive positive change.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has commended the International Olympic Committee Summit for its focus on sustainability, inclusion, and global cooperation.

Ratu Wiliame attended the summit on sport and sustainable development convened by President of France Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, highlighting the pivotal role of sports in advancing sustainable development goals.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says the summit emphasizes the alignment of sports with social impacts in areas such as health, nutrition, education, inclusion, and equality.

“With all this in mind, I trust that you, the political leaders, will recognize sport again as an important enabler of sustainable development, also in the ongoing negotiations concerning the United Nations Pact for the Future. For this, our shared future, we need to go faster, we need to aim higher, we need to be stronger, and we can only achieve sustainable development together.”

Bach adds that the Olympic Games cannot create peace, but they can create a culture of peace.

“The Olympic Games are about sport, and they are about more than sport. Sport is health, sport is inclusion, sport is respect, sport is empowerment, sport is solidarity, sport is peace.”

Paris Olympics officials have set ambitious targets for reducing their overall carbon footprint compared to previous Games.

Those efforts include using existing or temporary facilities and offering locally sourced food to visitors and athletes.