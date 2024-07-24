Open discussion needed to combat human trafficking

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director, Nalini Singh, stresses the importance of having more open discussions on human trafficking.

Singh says human trafficking and child labor related issues have not been well defined.

She adds collaboration between parents and governments is crucial in combating human trafficking and protecting vulnerable individuals, especially children and young adults.

“A lot of these issues are brushing under the carpet. They’re considered too sensitive, you know, to be discussed openly. So yeah, definitely, these issues need to be talked about openly, and remedies – what we can all do together to stop this from happening in large numbers – have to come from a community effort or a family effort.”

Singh says that that her organization is working with its partners to help the survivors of human trafficking.

She adds that they are committed towards combatting the issues has it puts risks on a person human right.

The Chief of Party of Pacific Rise Combating Trafficking in Persons Dr. Ellen Boccuzzi urges parents to know the whereabouts of their children and also monitor their daily activities.

She adds that one of the new crimes that is becoming more prevalent is the grooming of children using online platforms.

“So making sure that you’re aware of your children’s online activity is a really important way to stem trafficking and exploitation of children”.

Open discussions on these topics, we can raise awareness, mobilize collective action to prevent human trafficking, and hold perpetrators accountable.