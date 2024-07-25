Financial audit of Walesi to be completed next month

Walesi office at FNPF plaza [File Photo]

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says he has been assured that the financial audit on the satellite digital television platform Walesi will be completed by next month.

While updating on the progress of the Walesi investigation, Kamikamica acknowledged delays for the time taken to complete the process.

He says the technical audit of Walesi has been finalized, and the Walesi board is already acting on its findings.

“I met with the newly appointed Auditor General last week. She assured me that it will be completed in the month of August. So after that, I take it back to Cabinet and then report back to the Parliament. And possibly there may be some charges laid with FICAC.”

The investigation on the allegations of excessive spending on the Walesi platform started last year.

Kamikamica had earlier stated that the previous government spent around $125 million on the establishment and rollout of Walesi, since 2015.

He had highlighted that $42.5 million of this came from the Telecommunications Development Trust Fund and the other $82.5 million came through budget returns.