Commodore Tawake lauds personnel, reforms in Navy imminent

Republic of the Fiji Navy Commander, Commodore Humphrey Tawake, applauded his personnel this morning for upholding their duties.

Speaking at a parade to promote three personnel to new ranks and mark the Navy Week Celebration, Commodore Tawake says the first six months of this year have been filled with engagements.

He says the Navy’s forward operating concepts in the north and south have been well supported by other maritime partners.

He says this concept is aimed at curbing illegal maritime-related activities.

The Navy Commander says due to the positive feedback, more personnel will be deployed again in the coming weeks.

He also highlighted Fiji Navy’s contribution at the regional level, where they are supporting Pacific Island countries in search and rescue among other activities.

Commodore Tawake says to highlight this contribution, the Fiji Navy band was invited to be part of the 55th birthday celebration of the King of Tonga.

“It is pleasing to see the extent of the Fiji Navy’s reach within the Pacific Island countries, and these are just some of the many good examples of how the Fiji Navy has been contributing to our national and international objectives.”

The Commodore also says the Fiji Navy has faced its share of challenges during this period.

He reminded his personnel that they must not shy away from these challenges, including the grounding of the RFNS Puamau.

Commodore Tawake says the findings by the Board of Inquiry are of concern, and reforms and minor adjustments to operational requirements and structures will be implemented as soon as practicably possible.

He says this will include the review of navy training across ranks and appointments.

Additionally, a dedicated navy compliance and audit unit will be established to provide oversight and regular audits on operations, training, administration, finance, and logistical standards.

He says the unit will report directly to him.