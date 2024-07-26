Heavy rain alert cancelled

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A heavy rain alert previously in force for Southern Lau Group is now cancelled.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure lies over the Fiji group and is gradually moving eastwards.

Associated cloud and showers is affecting the eastern parts of the country.

Meanwhile the coastal inundation alert remains in force for all low lying areas of Kadavu, nearby smaller islands and Central and Southern Lau Groups.

The Met Service says a high pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji is expected to generate and direct moderate to heavy swells over the southern waters which may result in coastal inundation.

People can expect debris in low lying coastal areas during high tides.

The Met office says the affected areas are dangerous for recreational activities.