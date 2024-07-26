Drua welcomes Tamani back

[Photo Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijians have announced the return of flanker Joseva Tamani to the club.

The former Flying Fijian and Drua star was part of the Drua’s first-ever squad and featured prominently in the 2022 and 2023 seasons of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Ovalau native departed the Drua at the end of last season to join the Colomiers Rugby club in France’s Pro D2 competition.

In a statement, the Drua added that Tamani is preparing for next season.

Tamani has made 24 appearances for the Drua, scoring six tries.

He also has two appearances for the Flying Fijians.

Drua CEO Mark Evans says it’s great to have Tamani back home and that he will bolster their loose forward stocks. Evans added that Tamani will be a great asset as they prepare for the 2025 season.