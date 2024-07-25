Regional conference to help tackle meth and HIV crisis

Plans are underway to conduct a regional conference focused on developing and implementing effective strategies to combat the methamphetamine epidemic and its role in the increase in HIV cases.

UNAIDS has released a new report titled “The Urgency of Now: AIDS at a Crossroads,” which highlights a trend the methamphetamine epidemic is driving an increase in sexualized and injectable drug use.

Last year alone, 415 new HIV cases were recorded in Fiji and according to UNAIDS, the escalating use of methamphetamine is a critical factor behind this increase.

UNAIDS Regional Director Eamonn Murphy stresses the urgency of adopting a more collaborative approach to address this issue.

Murphy adds the conference aims to bring together experts from various fields to share knowledge, discuss best practices, and forge partnerships that will enhance the effectiveness of interventions.

“So we’re working with UNODC, but importantly, it’s the community leadership itself, and IHRI and a range of partners across the region are organizing a conference later this year. And I don’t mean a conference where we just got people coming in and talking, this is about strategizing.”

Murphy says a multifaceted strategy involving healthcare providers, policymakers, law enforcement, and community organizations is essential.