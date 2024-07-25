Overseas-based boxers to tour Fiji

[File Photo]

Head coach Cam Todd says they are expecting three more international boxing clubs to visit the country later this year.

He says the visiting clubs will be competing against Fijian boxers from all categories all over the country.

Todd adds that having these overseas-based clubs compete against local boxers will help with the development of the sport in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He also mentions that there will be an all-female club visiting in October, and is adamant that their presence will boost the interest of the sport among young women in the country.

“Potentially a team from Australia coming in September, coming from South Australia. That will be junior, youth and elite boxers. We have a women’s team coming from Victoria in October, that will be junior, youth and elite girls.”

He also says having these more experienced and exposed boxers will help his national side prepare for upcoming international competitions.