All Saints driven by faith, not size: Waidavedave

Acting Coach Jone Waidavedave

The All Saints Secondary School Under 18 side will be taking the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Deans competition play-offs seriously against Tailevu North College.

This has been highlighted by the acting coach Jone Waidavedave as the team prepares for a tough game.

The players are training with limited resources.

Article continues after advertisement

Waidavedave says that the North-based school has come a long way and reaching the elimination quarterfinals is an achievement itself.

However, they aim to take it to another level this weekend.

“We are not going to take Tailevu North very lightly. We don’t have key players, but we definitely have the faith and the faith in almighty God we trust.”

Waidavedave is also calling for support from the people of the friendly North, including parents, students, teachers, and old scholars.

All Saints Secondary will take on Tailevu North College at 3 pm this Saturday, while Marist Brothers High School will meet Bua Central College at 1:30 pm for the Vodafone Deans North playoffs at Subrail Park, Labasa.

Both matches will be live on the FBC Sports HD channel.