FCS promises leadership culture shift for officers

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa says they will do away with the micromanagement style of leadership previously practiced by the organization.

Dr. Nakarawa states he aims to change the service’s culture and foster a sense of belonging among corrections officers.

He emphasizes their goal is to build confidence among officers so they can carry out their duties transparently and fairly.

“Over the years, you know, there’s been a culture of fear and vindictiveness because of this dictatorial leadership style that was cultivated in the past. So now we are trying to sort of, you know, instead of a culture of fear and vindictiveness, we are trying to build a culture of belonging.”

Dr. Nakarawa adds that officers should have confidence in their leadership to make independent decisions and take on more responsibilities.