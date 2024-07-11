Fiji explores dairy innovations in India

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

An 11-member delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fiji Dairy Cooperative Limited, and Fiji Dairy Limited is currently in Gujarat, India, for a scoping visit aimed at developing an action plan and strategy to improve Fiji’s dairy sector.

Director for Animal Health and Production Avinesh Dayal states that the objective of the tour is to explore opportunities in the Indian dairy sector and to expose staff and stakeholders to innovations, technologies, knowledge, and new skills.

The delegation will also focus on areas such as breeding, nutrition, management and husbandry, value addition, and marketing.

The team will return on the 3rd of next month.