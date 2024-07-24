Waqabaca applies for FDB CEO role

Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan, Filimoni Waqabaca [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan, Filimoni Waqabaca, has applied for and been interviewed for the position of Chief Executive of the Fiji Development Bank.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka disclosed this to FBC News when asked about talks surrounding Waqabaca’s application.

Rabuka stated that if Waqabaca is successful, he will be appointed to the position, but the government will need to find a replacement for him as Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan.

Regarding the current CEO, Saud Minam, Rabuka says that Minam’s term may have ended and he could have reapplied if he wished to compete for the role alongside other applicants.

Meanwhile, Minam informed FBC News that he is on annual leave and stated that whether he reapplied or not is a matter between the employer, the employee, and the FDB Board.

Minam declined further comment on the matter.

He assumed the position of CEO of FDB in 2021.