BOG day one sees mixed results

Action from the Navua vs Labasa match

The first day of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants 2024 saw some upsets and also excitements.

Ba FC known for their resilience dominated Nadroga 3-1 in the opening match of day one.

Nadi FC who were on a high spirits defeated Lautoka 2-1 while Suva FC edged Rewa with a goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua on the other hand made an impressive comeback to hold Labasa 2-all in the last match of the day.

Meanwhile day two of the BOG will see Nadi taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Nadroga game at 3pm.

At 5pm, Lautoka will face Labasa while Ba will take on Suva at 7pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of all these matches on Mirchi FM.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A BA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 REWA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NADROGA 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 POOL B NADI 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LABASA 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 NAVUA 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0