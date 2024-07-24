St Annes prepares for netball tour

Head coach Ana Koroi

Preparations are in full swing for the Saint Annes Primary School’s Under 12 netball team, as they gearing up for a tour to New Zealand in September.

The side received an invite after successfully crowning themselves as champions for their grade in the Suva Primary Schools Netball competition earlier this year.

Head coach Ana Koroi says the side has been training for the past few weeks, and believes she has ample time to fully prepare her side for the tour.

Koroi adds there is much excitement among the team, as the majority of the players will be traveling overseas for the first time.

“They cannot wait, some of them this is their first time to go overseas. So, we are all excited, they’re excited, we’re excited and the parents are excited.”

Fitness and skill sets have been the focus for the past two weeks, as the side will be departing on September 1.

The week-long tournament will be held in Tauranga, New Zealand, and is set to start on September 7, and will conclude on September 15.