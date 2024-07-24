E-ticketing system for smooth operations at BOG

Fiji FA Operations General Manager Anushil Kumar [File Photo]

Fiji Football Association Operations General Manager Anushil Kumar says an electronic ticketing system will be implemented to streamline operations during the Battle of the Giants tournament.

This system aims to reduce long queues and wait times for spectators on game day.

Kumar states the new system will ensure smooth logistics and enhance the overall experience for fans.

“That will reduce the disappointment of standing in long queues and for those that will want to purchase at the gates we will have provisions as well and this is something Fiji FA is trying new in this tournament.”

Kumar adds that competition this year will be bigger and better and they look forward to a great turnout not only around Suva but from around the country.

The Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of The Giants will begin at 1pm on Friday.