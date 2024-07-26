Fiji Navy save over 200 lives last year

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

Republic of Fiji Navy Commander Commodore Humphrey Tawake has emphasized the Navy’s commitment to search and rescue operations, noting that over 200 lives were saved at sea just in the past year.

He also highlighted the substantial financial resources dedicated to these vital missions, reaffirming the Navy’s dedication to maritime safety.

Commodore Tawake also highlighted recent criticisms stating it helps in improving the services provided by the Navy.

The Republic of Fiji Navy remains steadfast in fulfilling its mandated role despite criticism towards the institution regarding the recent grounding of RFNS Puamau.

“When we take criticism we take it on our chins but if that keeps us on our toes but you know the challenges we face at sea does not go away it remains to be exacerbated if we do not act or do not work with our partners.”

Commodore Humphrey Tawake also addresses the costs of search and rescue operations, underscoring the extensive efforts and significant work carried out by the institution.

“In one deployment for search and rescue when a ship our shores it costs us $100,000 and every day we are out at sea it costs us $25,000. We also look after search and rescue as well for Tuvalu, Kiribati and part of Wallis and Futuna is our responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, the Navy Commander also revealed that the institution will create 116 new job opportunities in the upcoming financial year.