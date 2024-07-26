SRIF establishes pest and disease screening facility

[Source: Sugar Research Institute of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji has achieved a remarkable milestone with the establishment of it’s first-ever Pest and Disease Screening Facility in Wairuku, Lautoka.

Speaking at the launch of the facility, Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh says the facility will help eliminate any susceptible disease in cane, which will eventually boost the production of cane across the country.

Singh says it is evident of their commitment to improve the quality and quantity of cane.

“Attempting to cure the issue is not only costly, but also significantly reduces profits in our time and place. My group is in an isolated location with the abandonment of scope for pest and disease screening. This pioneering center will help us to eliminate any susceptible varieties of diseases, thereby saving tons of cane and time and energy.”

Singh says the facility will also conduct test for soil, and will also feature a collection of 19 varieties of cane that have been released into the field.

The Sugar Industry Minister adds the facility will also provide training for students under internship, with exposure to state-of-the-art technology at SRIF, which will help build their skills and abilities in the area of science.