Fiji receives bushmasters to enhance global peace efforts

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The partnership between Fiji and Australia has significantly strengthened the enduring and robust relations in terms of defense and security.

This has been highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while officiating at the handover of 14 United Nations Variant of the Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles.

Rabuka says that the vehicles will significantly boost Fiji’s capacity to contribute to global peace and security.

The Prime Minister says that they will ensure that Fiji is ready and well equipped for international and regional peacekeeping missions.

Bushmasters will help ensure the safety of our peacekeepers and enable them to continue their valuable contributions to world peace. These Bushmasters ensure we meet UN deployment requirements and we will prepare a new Fijian-deployable UN Standby Company here at the RFMF Headquarters Joint Task Force Command at Black Rock Camp.

Rabuka adds that Fiji will continue to uphold global peace and security as it has done for the last four and a half decades.

“Our peacekeepers are present in six United Nations missions contributing to the search for peace. After we signed the elevated Vuvale Partnership in last October, I visited the 8th and 9th Battalions of the Royal Australian Regiment.”

Rabuka adds that it is vital to work together as a region to find avenues for collective action.

He adds that it is through partnerships we will achieve a safe, secure, and prosperous Fiji and a safe and prosperous region for all.