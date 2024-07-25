Fiji 7s bound for quarters

[Source: ONOC/ Facebook]

Team Fiji Men’s 7s has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics in France.

The Osea Kolinisau coached side thumped Uruguay 40-12 in the first game and then accounted for USA 38-12 in a dominating display.

The side has one last pool match against France remaining.

USA and France are now hoping other results will go their way because tomorrow they’ll play Uruguay and Fiji respectively.

However, if everything works out in USA and France’s favor, one of them can still end up as one of the two best third placed teams after the group stages.

New Zealand and Ireland are the two unbeaten teams from pool A while Australia and Argentina are ruling group B with two wins each today.

Fiji plays France at 1.30am tomorrow in its final pool match.