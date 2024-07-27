Holy Cross College creates history

The Holy Cross College Under-15 team

The Holy Cross College Under-15 team has made history by advancing to the Vodafone National Deans Quarter-finals for the first time.

They are also the first team from the northern division to achieve this.

This success came after they narrowly defeated Lelean Memorial High School 16-15 in the northern playoffs this morning.

It was an exciting match, with the Taveuni-based school making a comeback in the second half.

Lelean led 10-6 at halftime, but Holy Cross turned the game around after the break.

Despite Lelean’s efforts, Holy Cross held on for the win.

The northern playoffs are currently underway in Labasa, and you can watch them live on the FBC Sports Channel.