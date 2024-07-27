Daveua and Ratulu lead Fiji in Paris opening ceremony

Viliame Ratulu with Raijeli Daveua [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

A rugby 7s star and a sailor proudly led Team Fiji at the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris, France.

Raijieli Daveua and Viliame Ratulu had the honor of being Fiji’s flag bearers.

Fighting back tears, Fijiana 7s captain Raijieli Daveua expressed her deep honor in hoisting the nation’s flag this morning, adding that it was a moment she had never dreamt of.

“Waving the flag in the opening ceremony, connecting with my people back at home. Not only my people but all the Olympians that have been representing my country in the Olympics. I’m a bit emotional about this, I’ve never dreamt of waving the flag in the opening ceremony”.



[Source: Team Fiji/Source]

Ratulu who is training in Marseilles says he never expected to be a flagbearer.

“I felt like I won the gold medal already and yes- i am happy for the country and i am happy to be carrying the flag of our country here in the opening ceremony.”



[Source: Team Fiji/Source]

The opening ceremony is currently underway in Paris.