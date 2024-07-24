PM urges Fijians to reduce reliance on Government aid

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on Fijians to take an active role in supporting themselves and not overly rely on government assistance.

While officiating at the launch of the Rural Housing Project in Nadoria, Rewa, Rabuka commended the villagers for raising over $28,000 to rebuild four houses that were completely destroyed by fire in July last year.

Rabuka says taking the lead role in supporting the development of the community is what the coalition government encourages.

“I commend the efforts by the people of Nadoria for being resilient.”

This is what the coalition government is emphasizing, for communities to lead the way forward. This will encourage the government and other NGOs to provide the assistance needed.”

For 75-year-old Loraini Vakalawa Bolakaca, it’s a new dawn as her prayers have been answered.

“I will never forget this special day. This is something that I have been praying for ever since my house was destroyed by fire last year. This is a dream come true for me.”

For Widow Losalini Matai, it is a moment of mixed emotions as she reminisces about the good times she had in her old home, now only a memory after the fire. Today, they have entered the new Vunilauci House.

“I never thought that I would have a good house like this. My husband passed away in 2018, and this great assistance by the government is something I will never forget.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized that this initiative is one of many forms of assistance provided by the coalition government.

He highlighted the importance of community-led efforts in rebuilding and developing rural areas.

The four houses were partly funded by the government, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the villagers in their time of need and helping them move forward with renewed hope.