Drug issues top Ba Provincial Council meeting agenda

The Ba Provincial Council convened today with a primary focus on addressing the escalating drug crisis that continues to affect communities across Fiji.

The hard drugs that are currently plaguing the country will be one of the main topics that will be discussed during the Council Meeting.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, stresses the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat the proliferation of hard drugs.

Vasu emphasizes the critical role of the yasana ko Ba in spearheading local initiatives to tackle this pressing social challenge.

In his opening remarks, he highlights the detrimental impact of drugs such as methamphetamine on young people and called upon village leaders to proactively safeguard their communities.

Vasu declared, urging for unified action against what he described as an “illicit war” gripping the nation.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu, echoes Vasu’s concerns, stating the crucial role of grassroots efforts in raising awareness about the dangers posed by narcotics.

ACP Driu pledges the full support of the Fiji Police Force in combating drug trafficking and abuse, emphasizing the need for community-driven solutions.

The Fiji Police will also have a presentation during the meeting and one of their key discussions will be around the area of hard drugs in Fiji