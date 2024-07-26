Young Kulas set for intensive training in Canberra

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Under 20 Women’s National Football Team have departed for a training camp at the renowned Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra this morning.

This one-week camp will feature 19 skilled players and is a critical step in their preparation for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia this August.

The Young Kulas’ itinerary in the Australian capital city includes rigorous training sessions aimed at refining their skills and enhancing their competitive edge.

In a statement from the Fiji Football Association, they highlighted that their camp will be a training match against the Future Matildas squad on July 30th at 5 PM in Blacktown, followed by another training match against Canberra Olympic on August 1st at the AIS.

This opportunity has been facilitated through Football Australia, who have organized the training camp and matches.

Fiji FA chief executive says they are grateful to Football Australia for their support in organizing this camp and the matches for the team

He adds their assistance has been instrumental in providing the young athletes with exposure to high-level competition and world-class training facilities.

The Oceania Football Confederation has provided significant financial support, reinforcing the regional commitment to advancing women’s football.

It adds, the Young Kulas are eager to seize this opportunity, which not only allows them to hone their skills but also fosters team unity and offers invaluable international experience.

This camp is part of an extensive series of training camps and friendly matches planned for the Young Kulas as they gear up for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

Following their Australian tour, the team will continue their preparations with camps and matches in the USA and Costa Rica.

