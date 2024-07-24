Fiji 7s ready

[Source: World Rugby]

Three years after winning their second Olympic Games gold medal in Tokyo Japan, Team Fiji Men’s 7s are just hours away from starting their title defense for the second time in Paris, France.

This morning Jerry Tuwai led the side in the captain’s run with players all focused throughout the 1-hour session knowing it’s down to business from tomorrow.

Coach Osea Kolinisau believes the defending champs are ready, and they’ve done their part with his assistant Setefano Cakau, consultant Gareth Baber and trainer Ian Gibbons.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know it’s a tough job, it’s like holding a chained dog back that is trying and really wanting to play and just making sure when they should release it, we want to release them at the right time and I think the time has come and we’ve spoken about it with the boys and management, we know that now it’s in the boy’s hands, we’re happy where we at right now compared to when we first started.”



[Source: World Rugby]

Captain Jerry Tuwai says months of commitment and sacrifices will now be put to the test from tomorrow.

“I think we have done our part from the months of training in Fiji coming to the three weeks in Libourne,I believe we have done our part of things, we believe too as a team that we’ll deliver in our first game tomorrow.”

Kolinisau also says the team is raring to go but emotion is something they’ll need to contain first.

Fiji faces Uruguay at 3 am tomorrow, before taking on USA at 6.30 am.

They then play their final pool game against France on Friday at 1.30 am.