WOW’s Kids Fiji highlights need for continued financial support

[Source: WOWS kids/Facebook]

Despite achieving a financial surplus of $200,000 last year, WOWs Kids Fiji Trustee Anabel Ali says this amount is insufficient to meet their operational costs.

During the launch of the National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and WOWS Fundraising initiative, Ali highlighted that their expenses run over $250,000.

Ali is urging continued financial support from the community.

Article continues after advertisement

“These are children from very, very low income bracket in Fiji. They are seeking treatment but are not able to get to the hospital on time because they do not have $5 for taxi fare. So your support, your donation has helped us to do this, to save a child every year. A lot of you have looked at our audited financial statements and said, hey, you made a profit or a surplus of $200,000.I’d like to remind you that is not enough for the work that we do. Our weekly expenses every year is $250,000 plus.”

Ali also as highlighted the critical need for support and detection in address childhood cancer cases in the country.

According to Ali, 20 children lose their lives in Fiji due to childhood cancer every year.

She adds that see an influx of 90 children seeking treatment and are not able to get to the hospital.