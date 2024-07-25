HIEs can assist in drug war: Chand

Higher education institutions play a crucial role in combating the rising tide of drug abuse.

Chair Steve Chand says higher education institutions hold a unique position of influence and are well-equipped to drive change and make a significant impact in the fight against drugs.

With drug use among youth reaching alarming levels, Chand emphasizes the necessity of a comprehensive and proactive approach to address this critical issue.

Article continues after advertisement

He calls for higher education institutions to implement strategies that not only educate young people about the dangers of drug use but also support them in making healthy choices.

Chand says they can advocate for policies that address drug use at the national and community levels, including improved access to education and mental health services.

The chair says higher education institutions should also have comprehensive anti-drug policies that not only focus on prevention and awareness but also include support systems for students who may be struggling with substance abuse-related issues.

The Higher Education Commission Fiji is collaborating with the iTaukei Affairs Ministry and Provincial Councils to establish training centres aimed at engaging school dropouts.

These centres will provide educational opportunities for young people, helping them stay occupied and reducing the temptation of turning to drugs due to aimlessness.