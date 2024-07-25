Floriculture, a box of treasure

A florist at the flower section in Suva Municipal Market.

A significant number of women have shown interest in floriculture, with over 40 florists operating at the flower section in Suva Municipal Market.

President, Senimili Bainivalu says they have recognized the potential in the business, which has provided a stable source of income to support their families and communities.

Bainivalu describes floriculture as “a box of treasure”, as they have been able to generate a significant amount of income from the business.

“In a day, you can get $100 or $100 plus. Sometimes, it is $500 to $800 in a day if we have orders from customers. So, orders would always be over $500 in a day. We earn a lot of money through floriculture.”

Bainivalu says the majority of the women have left their regular jobs to venture into floriculture.

She says a lot of younger women have shown interest in this business.

Out of the 42 florists at the Suva Market; 23 are permanent while 19 are temporary vendors from in and around the Central Division.